Everyone enjoys eating seasonal fruits, which are also very good for our health. Strawberry is one such winter delight, and one of the nicest fruits to eat in this season. While you may simply savour delicious strawberries, you can also use them to make a range of delicious dishes and spreads. In a new Instagram post, chef Saransh Goila shared an interesting recipe for strawberry jam. He mentioned in the caption that you can apply this jam on toast, use it to make salad dressing, and even use it in cocktails.





Ingredients:

1) 2 cups strawberries, roughly chopped.





2) Honey – 3 tablespoons





3) Juice of half a lemon





4) Chia seeds – 1 ½ tablespoon

Procedure:

1) First, add the chopped strawberries to a pan and cook till it gets mushy.





2) Now, add 3 tablespoons of honey and mix well.





3) Add the lemon juice and blend it all well.





4) Then, add the chia seeds and cook the mixture till it turns thick.





5) Your strawberry jam is ready. Cool the jam and spread on the toast to enjoy it further.





Here's the video:

