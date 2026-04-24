In a move that directly impacts what ends up on your plate, the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has rolled out a strict directive aimed at one of India's most loved staples, paneer. The directive sets a strict rule for all sellers and manufacturers to clearly mark 'analogue' on menus and notice boards. This rule has been introduced to help consumers with the confusion of what they're being served.

Gujarat FCDA Orders For Clear Labelling Of Analogue Paneer

The Gujarat FDCA has issued a statewide warning against the use of "analogue" products being passed off as paneer in restaurants, hotels, and ready-to-eat food outlets. Technically, analogues are paneer-like substitutes made using vegetable fats, starch, or other non-dairy ingredients instead of milk. While they may look and taste similar, they are not real paneer. And now, manufacturers and sellers are required to make this distinction crystal clear for the consumers.





Also Read: From May 1, All Maharashtra Restaurants And Vendors Ordered To Declare Use Of Fake Paneer

In a post on X, the Food & Drugs Control Administration, Gujarat State, stated that food businesses must clearly label whether they are using "paneer" or "analogue". This information must be visible on menus, display boards, or notice boards. In fact, the authorities have also clarified that misleading customers by presenting analogue as paneer will constitute a legal offence.

Authorities have noticed a growing trend where analogue products are being used as cheaper substitutes without informing customers. This not only raises concerns about transparency but also about quality and trust. The FDCA's new directive focuses on checking the quality of paneer and cheese, ensuring that only genuine products are sold as paneer and that analogue products are openly disclosed.

What Happens If Businesses Don't Comply?

These new rules come with serious consequences. In case the vendors fail to comply with them, they will be subject to notices, penalties, fines, and legal action. Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food safety officers will be conducting regular inspections and verification. If any attempts to mislead the consumers are detected, they will be considered malpractice.





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With the new rules in place, menus and displays are required to clearly inform you if your dish contains real paneer or a substitute so that you can make an informed decision. This move is about bringing transparency in India's food ecosystem, ensuring that what you think you're eating is exactly what you're getting.