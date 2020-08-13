Whip Up Restaurant-Style Amritsari <i>Aloo Wadi</i> With This Dhaba-Special Recipe (Watch Video Inside)

This dish makes for a flavoursome meal when accompanied by rice or roti

Highlights Punjabi cuisine has much more to offer than rich, creamy delicacies

Amritsari aloo wadi is a light and comforting dish for every day meal

This Amritsari aloo wadi recipe video is shared by Dhaba restaurant

The very thought of Punjabi cuisine reminds us of butter chicken, paneer makahni, kulcha, tandoori roti, creamy lassi and all those rich, delectable and exotic dishes. But trust us, the food culture of this state has much more to offer - light, comforting and perfect for an everyday meal. One such example is a heart-warming bowl of Amritsari aloo wadi. Made with fried lentil dumplings (vadi), dunked in spicy potato curry (aloo ki sabzi), this dish makes for a flavoursome meal when accompanied by rice or roti.





We bring you a quick and easy recipe of Amritsari aloo wadi from the kitchen of famous North Indian restaurant Dhaba that will help you give a feisty twist to the regular home-cooked aloo wadi, in less than 30 minutes.





Watch The Recipe Video Of Restaurant-Style Amritsari Aloo Vadi:

In this recipe, the chef from Dhaba restaurant used a pre-cooked aloo ki sabzi to prepare the dish. To make the potato curry, all you need to do is pressure cook two potatoes and one tomato with some oil, turmeric, red chilli and salt.





Here's The Written Recipe For Restaurant-Style Amritsari Aloo Vadi:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 10 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





6-7 fried urad dal wadis





1 cup cooked potato curry





Half tsp red chilli powder





Half tsp garam masala





1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste





1 tsp chopped green chillies





Salt





Oil for frying





Method:





Fry the urad dal wadi till they are crispy and then soak them in water.





Heat oil and add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli.





Add the cooked potato curry.





Add the red chilli powder, garam masala powder and salt.





Add the soaked wadis and cook for 10-15 mins.





Add the fresh coriander and serve.





Try this recipe at home and put together a restaurant-like meal for your family in a jiffy.





Write back to us about your meal experience in the comment section below!

























