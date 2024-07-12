Dubai's culinary scene has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Once known primarily for opulent hotels and traditional Emirati fare, the city has exploded with a diverse range of exceptional restaurants. This culinary revolution is reflected in the Dubai Michelin Guide, which recognizes a growing number of outstanding establishments. Earning a Michelin star is the ultimate recognition for a restaurant. Considered the "Oscars of the food world," the Michelin Guide meticulously evaluates restaurants based on factors like quality of ingredients, mastery of technique, and consistency in delivering an exceptional dining experience.





Recently, the glittering lights of Dubai's One&Only One Za'abeel played host to a momentous occasion on July 5th, 2024 - the unveiling of the third edition of the Dubai Michelin Guide with the support of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This year, however, the spotlight was particularly bright for Indian cuisine. The evening commenced with a flurry of activity. Renowned chefs, restaurateurs, and food enthusiasts from across Dubai's diverse culinary landscape converged for the highly anticipated ceremony. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as guests mingled and shared stories during the initial registration and Meet & Greet session.





As the ceremony began, Michelin unveiled its highly coveted awards. The 2024 edition boasted an impressive line-up of 106 restaurants, showcasing over 35 international cuisines. A total of eleven Indian restaurants secured their place in The Michelin Guide selection.



Tresind Studio Shone With 2 Michelin Stars

Four restaurants emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious two-star Michelin distinction. Among them was a familiar name - Tresind Studio, helmed by the visionary Chef Himanshu Saini. This rooftop modern Indian fine-dining haven, at the St. Regis Gardens, retained its two Michelin stars, much to the delight of gourmands. Tresind Studio's innovative take on Indian cuisine, presented in an elegant setting, has garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying its position as a culinary powerhouse.

Avatara Reclaimed One Michelin Star

The night truly celebrated Indian cuisine, with a remarkable two out of four restaurants joining the coveted one-star Michelin club. Avatara, Dubai's first and only all-vegetarian fine-dining Indian restaurant led by Chef Rahul Rana, retained its Michelin star, highlighting its commitment to showcasing the potential of plant-based gastronomy.

Other notable additions included Orfali Bros, a popular bistro that elevated its status from Bib Gourmand to a Michelin-starred establishment.





Beyond the Michelin stars, the ceremony lauded other exceptional restaurants with Bib Gourmand awards, recognizing establishments offering exceptional value for money.

Indya by Vineet Remained In Bib Gourmand List

Indya by Vineet, led by the ever-popular Chef Vineet Bhatia, reclaimed its well-deserved place on this prestigious list. The colourful interiors and a large portrait of Lord Ganesha at this poolside restaurant serve as the perfect setting to enjoy authentic Indian flavours.

Reverly - Bagged A Spot On The Bib Gourmand List

Joining the ranks this year was Revelry, a vibrant Indian tapas bar. This newcomer impressed Michelin with its vibrant ambience and a menu showcasing a delightful array of contemporary Indian dishes, skillfully balancing tradition with modern ingenuity.

The Michelin Guide Selection List:

The Michelin Guide's influence extends beyond the stars. The "Michelin Selected" list highlights promising restaurants that deserve recognition. This year, several Indian restaurants secured their place on this coveted list, including Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Bombay Bungalow, Carnival by Tresind, Indego by Vineet, Little Miss India, Masti and Tresind. Their inclusion signifies their potential to climb the culinary ladder in the years to come.





Post Ceremony Celebrations:





As the awards ceremony concluded, the celebratory mood reached a fever pitch. A Premium Cocktail Reception pulsed with congratulations and well-deserved pride. To elevate the experience further, five guest chefs, four of whom were veterans of the 2023 Dubai edition, took the culinary stage. Each chef presented a unique culinary interpretation, reflecting themes like Diversity (Chef Mohamad Orfali), Sustainability (Chef Masanori Ito), Future (Chef Thomas Allen), Dedication (Chef Saverio Sbaragli), and Innovation (Chef Anne-Sophie Pic).





The revelry didn't end there. The party spirit spilled over into a vibrant after-party held at Sphere, on the 24th floor of One&Only One Za'abeel. It was a fitting finale to a night that celebrated culinary excellence and the triumphant rise of Indian cuisine on the global stage.





Whether you're a resident of Dubai or a passionate foodie planning a visit, the 2024 Dubai Michelin Guide serves as a treasure map to gastronomic adventures. With its diverse selection of Indian restaurants recognized for their innovation, artistry, and dedication to quality, Dubai is poised to become a premier destination for anyone seeking an unforgettable culinary experience which boasts but is not limited to Indian food.

