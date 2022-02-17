Do you know what Maanvi Gagroo's cure to a blocked nose is? It is nothing grand; actually, it is an extremely popular and wholesome dish. According to the actress, a piping hot bowl of chicken soup is the key! In her recent Instagram story, she decided to hop on a popular internet trend while adding her own little twist. She added an aesthetic photo of chicken soup, and captioned it: "Tell me you're sick without telling me you're sick". This popular trend encourages people to show something without directly saying it. For Maanvi, a bowl of chicken soup as her meal is what conveys that she may have a blocked nose. She also added a pun twist to her hashtag #chickensoupforthenoseblockedsoul, calling out the popular book series "Chicken Soup For The Soul". Take a look:











Maanvi Gagroo is not the only one who suggests chicken soup is a good way to help cure your common cold. As we know, it is extremely important to be hydrated when one has a cold. Sandy Allonen, a clinical dietician at Beth Israel Deconess Medical Center in Boston says, "A clear broth is warm and soothing, making it a great source of hydration while you are sick, especially if you have a sore throat." That's not all, the steam from the soup helps clear the blocked nose.

If you have been following Maanvi Gagroo on Instagram, then you'd know that she is quite the passionate foodie. With over 509k followers on the photo-sharing app, the actress loves to share her food habits with her fans. We love to learn more about her foodie personality through her Instagram. For Maanvi Gagroo, chicken soup is the comfort meal whenever she has a blocked nose.











What is your comfort meal to fight the cold? Do tell us in the comments section below!