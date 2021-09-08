The coming of September marks the onset of season change. And, with the change in weather comes the threat of catching cough and cold. Sadly, there is no cure for the common cold or cough, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways we can fight this seasonal sickness. We have found a list of spices that provide us relief from blocked noses and itchy throats. These spices can be found easily in our homes and are generally used in our everyday cooking. Who knew the spices we use are packed with various health benefits.





Here Are 7 Spices That Help Relieve Cold And Cough:

1. Honey

Honey is a naturally produced remedy for cough. Honey's antibacterial properties soothe the throat and alleviate the irritation and dryness of the throat. You can consume honey several times in the form of tea, you can add it to warm water, or you can have it just like that.

2. Turmeric

Dr BN Sinha, an Ayurvedic expert, suggests that one should drink a glass of milk with teaspoon turmeric powder twice a day, daily to clear one's throat. Turmeric contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory antiviral compound and it has antibacterial properties.





3. Ginger





Ginger is one of the most trusted age-old solutions to our cough problems. Dr Balwant Mardia from 2S Wellness centre, Jodhpur informs that home remedies made of ginger act as anti-bacterial remedies that provide relief from throat itching and nose blockage.

Soak cinnamon stick in water.

4. Cinnamon

One of the prominent health benefits of cinnamon is that it relieves cold. It is packed with antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties. Having cinnamon sticks soaked in warm water can help relieve the blocked nose.





5. Clove





Clove is full of anti-inflammatory compounds that help with cough and cold. It is another classic desi home remedy that can be chewed raw, or mixed with hot water to relieve you from discomfort. People use clove oil to clear blocked nasal passages.

Garlic reduces severity of cold.

6. Garlic





Garlic has the compound allicin, which may have antimicrobial properties. It reduces the severity of cold symptoms and may even help you avoid getting cold in the first place.





7. Black pepper





Black pepper is used to make kadha, the ultimate Indian remedy for cold and cough. This spicy ingredient has nutrients like flavonoids, antioxidants, vitamin C and more. Dr Anshul Jaibharat, a Delhi-based nutritionist informs that black pepper may help alleviate chest congestion.





