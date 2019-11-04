SEARCH
Review: Karate Kitchen Is Offering Modern Asian Fare At Your Doorstep, Tried It Yet?

Karate Kitchen, one of the newest Asian Delivery kitchens, is here to appease your cravings, one stellar dish at a time.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 04, 2019

Their menu is a vibrant mix of dishes

  • Asian cuisine is all the rage in the capital
  • Karate Kitchen specialises in Modern Asian and Fusion dishes
  • They also make changes to their menu according to seasons

No matter where you reside, there has to be that one Chinese or Asian outlet in your neighbourhood that is everybody's favourite haunt. Delhi loves Asian food and is buzzing with countless Asian restaurants, but if you are missing some amazing Asian food at home, you do not have to rely on that local Chinese eat-out van anymore. Karate Kitchen, one of the newest Asian Delivery kitchens, is here to appease your cravings, one stellar dish at a time. In addition to classic staples, Karate Kitchen also specialises in Modern Asian and Asian fusion cuisine. They also make changes to their menu, to keep up with season and serve you a fresh and authentic fare, each time.

We were told that the kitchen is stocked with premium quality of ingredients sourced from across the globe. Their menu is a vibrant mix of dishes, some of which are truly cut above the rest. We tried a bunch of their dishes and were impressed with most of what was on our table. You have to try their black bean fish wrapped in glass noodles. Tender fish secured together with few strands of boiled glass noodles, the dish is amazingly balanced and unique. Their honey and sriracha lotus stem is also a crispy and toothsome appetiser you can try. Karate Kitchen has a bunch of star combos, meal bowls and party packs for large gatherings. We tried their Shanghai surprise veg combo and Tokyo hustle meal bowl. A bit of gravy in the Beijing Surprise non-veg bowl would have been lovely.

They have an extensive range of dim sums that may leave you spoilt for choice. Barring chicken and cheese, which we feel could have been done with a little more cheese, we loved all the dim sums we ordered. Prawn hargao, fiery chicken, cream cheese veg, and fiery vegetable dim sums made for a delectable treat. For mains, we mixed with up with their eclectic stir-fry vegetables in garlic sauce, flavourful chicken fried-rice and pad Thai. Their chicken fried rice is remarkably different from hot and spicy fried rice we are accustomed too. The mellow and herby flavours of this rice preparation are sure to win your hearts too, we feel.

Contact Details: Order online at karatekitchen.in

Karate Kitchen

Sultanpur - 9015562222,
Zamrudpur- 9015562222
Sushant Lok phase 1 -8800765966
Saket- 9015562222

Price For Two: INR 1000




 

Tags:  ChineseAsian FoodKarate Kitchen
