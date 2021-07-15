Rhea Kapoor has been doing the rounds with her four new ice-cream flavours with an artisanal ice-cream brand. Praises have poured in from friends, fans and celebrities, alike. But one of the most significant people in her life hasn't tried it yet; can you guess who it is? None other than her sister, Sonam Kapoor! Sonam and Rhea both took to Instagram to show us the heart-warming video of Sonam taking the first bite of her sister's sweet indulgent creation. Sonam instantly falls in love with the 'Chocolate Influencer' flavour and even calls it 'insane'. Watch the picture here:

Sonam loves her sisters ice-cream creation

Watching Sonam go giddy, we started guessing what the heavenly ice cream could be made of and rightfully Rhea fills us in with the details. This 'Chocolate Influencer' flavour has choco chips and chocolate cereal crunches, making every bite just the right amount of crunchy and gooey. The other three flavours are - Afterschool sundae, Brown butter biskut and Hazzlenut cold coffee, and oh my, just the mention of these decadent flavours have us slurping in our seats.

Rhea Kapoor also shared a video on her Instagram profile showing Sonam's 'happy' approval and wrote 'Moral of the story - everybody loves the Chocolate influencer and we couldn't agree more! Watch the video here:







We look forward to seeing more of such wholesome videos by the Kapoor sisters, and can't wait to try these ice-cream flavours. Which one would you try the first? Let us know in the comments below.