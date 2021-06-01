If you are anything like us, then you surely love scrolling through Rhea Kapoor's Instagram. Her delicious food activities on the photo-sharing app can easily be deemed as every foodie's inspiration. We often find glimpses of her appetising meals with friends and family. She also regularly shares stories and posts featuring some exotic cooking sessions. From spicy lobster to crispy chicken burger and pork ribs – Rhea cooks it all in her kitchen and gives us a sneak peek under the hashtag #rheamade. Remember the time when she cooked up a storm in the kitchen for a family gathering on Holi at Alibaug? Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and other close ones showered her with praises for the ‘delicious, extensive and satiating meal'.











Recently, Rhea Kapoor shared one of her latest dinner feats that left us searching for the recipe. She shared an Instagram story that featured a boiling pot of stew, which she enjoyed with partner Karan Boolani and friend Karishma Boolani. This humble stew also included sweet corns and lots of greens. “TODAY WE STEWED,” she wrote alongside. Take a look.







Looks delicious, right? We found 5 delicious stew recipes that will fill your stomach and please your heart at the end of a long and tiring day. These recipes range from a humble veg stew to the exotic seafood stew and can satisfy every type of palate.