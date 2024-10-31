Diwali is all about dessert delights! Seriously, who doesn't love diving into sweet treats with friends and family during this festive season? But here's the catch: not everyone is on board with the sugary goodness, especially those trying to keep their health in check. From classic gulab jamun to trendy baked pastries, indulging in these desserts can throw off your diet and derail your weight loss goals. But don't stress-we've got a fabulous recipe that's perfect for sweet tooths who still want to stay healthy! We found this incredible kesar pista chia pudding on Instagram that's bound to become your go-to Diwali dessert. Here's how to whip it up at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup thick whisked yoghurt

3 tbsp chia seeds

6-7 soaked and peeled almonds

8-10 pistachios

1/2 cup saffron-infused milk

1/4 tsp elaichi powder

Honey, to taste

For toppings: pistachios, chopped gold varq

Instructions:

Blend almonds, pistachios, and saffron-infused milk into a paste. In a bowl, mix two spoonfuls of chia seeds into the yoghurt. Stir in some nut paste, elaichi powder, and honey. After mixing everything, pop it in the fridge for about 5-6 hours. Once it's chilled, remix before serving in small bowls. Top it off with your choice of pistachios and gold varq (foil) for a fancy finish.

The Instagram video went viral, racking up over 300,000 views in just one day, and viewers couldn't get enough!

One user commented, "This dish has me craving more." Another said, "It looks delish." Someone chimed in with, "Nice, healthy and tasty," while another Instagrammer wrote, "That looks so yum."

What's your take on this healthy Diwali dessert? Let us know in the comments!