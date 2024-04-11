Chaitra Navratri 2024 began on April 9, 2024. During this nine-day festival, households across India observe fast and prayers which are marked by special rituals and culinary delights. One such delicacy that often finds its way to a fasting diet is Makhana Kheer. People who love healthy food know how nutritious Makhanas are. Also known as foxnuts, makhanas are low in sodium, fat and cholesterol, making them an ideal snack to munch on in between meals. If you are someone who is on a weight loss journey or just like to keep a tab on your calorie consumption, then you would understand how important it is to find a balance between tradition and nutrition. Although Makhana kheer is healthy, it is loaded with calories and sugar. But what if we tell you that you can make Makhana Kheer this Navratri without having to compromise on its taste? Yes, you read that right! Intrigued how? Read on to learn 5 tips to make Makhana Kheer healthier.





Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 Vrat-Friendly Kheer Recipes That Are Also Good For Your Health

Use plant-based milk instead of full-fat milk to make your Makhana kheer.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Tips To Make Makhana Kheer Healthier:

1. Use Plant-Based Milk

The foundation of any healthy dish lies in the ingredients you choose for it. Instead of using full-fat milk, consider substituting it with low-fat milk or plant-based alternatives like almond, oat, or coconut milk. These alternatives are lower in calories and saturated fats but provide essential nutrients like calcium and Vitamin D.

2. Ditch The Sugar

Traditional Makhana kheer is sweetened with the help of white sugar. Also, the sweetness levels of kheer are also very high. To make it healthier, reduce the amount of sugar used or if you think your sweet tooth won't allow it, replace it with natural sweeteners like honey, jaggery, maple syrup or stevia. You can adjust the sweetness levels of your makhana kheer as per your desire.

3. Incorporate Whole Spices

Instead of relying just on sugar and other sweet substitutes for flavour in your makhana kheer, enhance the taste of your kheer by using whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon, or nutmeg. These spices won't just add flavour to your makhana kheer but also offer several health benefits like aiding digestion and antioxidant properties.

Use spices like nutmeg or cinnamon to enhance the taste of your makhana kheer.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Add Nuts And Seeds

Boost the nutritional value of makhana kheer by adding an assortment of nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, pistachios, etc. These nuts won't just add a crunchy surprise to your makhana kheer but also provide you with healthy fats, proteins and essential nutrients vital for your body.

5. Experiment With Flavours

Instead of making it like a traditional makhana kheer, try experimenting with additional flavours to elevate your eating experience. You can infuse the makhana kheer with grated coconut, pureed fruits, rose water, kewra water or even vanilla extract to make it more flavourful and aromatic. These ingredients have the ability to enhance the sweetness of kheer naturally, without adding extra calories!





Also Read: Watch: Now Make 'Bhandare Wali Kheer' At Home With This Fool Proof Recipe





Want an easy recipe for low-fat Makhana kheer? Click here to know more.