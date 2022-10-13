The gastronomic landscape of India is varied. Every state, and even every region, has its own special recipes that are delicious in their own way. One such exquisite regional cuisine with a wide range of options is Kashmiri cuisine. The flavours in Kashmiri cuisine are aromatic, subtle, and yet very strong - all thanks to the creative cooking methods. Recently, actor Anupam Kher enjoyed a hearty Kashmiri feast, and we couldn't help but feel an immediate urge for some. Look at this:

In the video, Anupam Kher is seen seated at a dining table with his friend. The veteran actor is heard saying, "Ye dekho Neelam ji ke hath ka bana hua swadisht khana (Look at this delicious food made by Neelam ji)". In Anupam Kher's Kashmiri feast, we could spot a bowlful of dum aloo along with palak, Rogan Josh, and paneer chaman. If Anupam's Kashmiri feast has got you craving some too, you've come to the right place. Click here to find out some of our best Kashmiri recipes. You can easily try these recipes at home.





If you follow Anupam Kher on Instagram, you will know how passionate he is about trying different cuisines of the world. Day before yesterday, he shared a story of relishing a platter of desserts. To read about it, click here.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will soon be seen in the movie 'Uunchai' directed by Sooraj R Barjatiya. What are your thoughts on Anupam's foodie stories? Do let us know in the comments below.