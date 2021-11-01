We might have been accustomed to ordering from our favourite food joints as soon as the hunger hits, but the satisfaction of a simple home-cooked meal is beyond compare. Especially if you live away from home, a warm plate of 'maa ke haath khaana' can soothe your soul like no other. Famed Indian television actress Rubina Diliak has recently been spending some quality time with her family in Himachal. Pradesh The actor is constantly sharing snippets from her village life experiences and it sure is keeping us entertained. In her most recent post, Rubina is basking in the gleaming winter sun while helping her mother prepare a meal. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting in front of a typical pahadi chulha and preparing steaming hot paratha's. Rubina's mother prepares the stuffing while Rubina can be seen roasting the flatbreads, take a look:











(Also read: Rubina Dilaik Enjoys 'Simple Joys Of Life' With This Nourishing Breakfast)





It is clear that Rubina is a self-confessed foodie; her Instagram profile is flooded with food stories from all around the globe. But, our most favourite ones are the adorable posts about her mother and their shared love for Himachali food. Whenever the actor visits her hometown, she makes sure to gorge on her favourite food items with her family; recently she was in Shimla and posted about one of her school-time favourite chaat places and it immediately made us nostalgic about our school days too, look at it here.





But it's not just Himachali food that has Rubina's heart. She is a lover of all things delicious and her vacation posts are always proof. From enjoying fruity deserts in Spiti valley to enticing cakes and sweetmeats in the Maldives, Rubina sure does know how to treat her tastebuds.