Rubin Dilaik has been on a roll ever since she won Big Boss 14. The actress most popular for her role in TV shows like ‘Choti Bahu' and ‘Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' has graduated from the TV screen and is bound to make her debut on the silver screen in 2022 in the movie ‘Ardh'. Clearly, the small screen star has been having a great year despite the pandemic. While she feels extremely grateful and blessed about her recent success, she has found a way to enjoy the smaller pleasures of life.

She recently posted a boomerang on her Instagram story, where she was eating her food with her hands. Her plate had an avocado, an egg and a slice of bread, understandably her breakfast for the day. She captioned her Instagram story as “Simple joys of life in eating avocados with hands”. Here is the video:

Rubina Diliak enjoys her avocado

Rubina Dilaik's choice to have an avocado might be an expensive one but it is also the wise one. Off lately, avocados have become the primary choice for health-conscious people who are on a journey of weight loss. This superfood full of nutrition has proven to be high in fibre and low in fats. Studies show that people feel more satisfied after eating an avocado, lowering their desire to eat and making them feel less hungry, therefore helping with weight loss. Furthermore, people who eat avocados tend to be healthier, maybe this could be the secret behind Rubina Dilaik's beautiful smile!





(Also: Watch: 5 Things That Rubina Dilaik Did To Speed Up Her Covid Recovery)





While eating avocados with one's hand might seem a bit unusual, Rubina Dilaik's positive attitude towards life and her infectious joy of life certainly makes us want to have an avocado and appreciate the simple pleasures of life.