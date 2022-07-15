The Saawan (or Shrawan) month began on July 14, 2022, and Indians mark this auspicious month by worshipping Lord Shiva to seek his blessings. Devotees quit non-vegetarian food for the entire month and observe fast on all 16 Mondays starting from the first Monday that falls on July 18.We are already aware of various vrat-friendly recipes that can be consumed for Solah Somwar vrat, but if you are looking for something unique to surprise your palate, we have just the recipe for you. Sabudana khichdi has been around for a long time as a preferred fasting meal; let's try something different this time with makhana khichdi.

Saawan 2022 Somwar Vrat - Makhana Khichdi Recipe:

Makhana is usually had as a snack or as a sweet dessert during religious festivals. We gave it a savoury twist to make a wholesome khichdi, which is satiating, healthy and tasty as well. Since makhanas take hardly any time to cook, this is the perfect recipe to make quickly after evening prayers when hunger is at its peak.





Makhana is commonly consumed during fasting days.

How To Make Vrat-Friendly Makhana Khichdi:

To prep ahead, soak the makhanas in water for 10-15 minutes, till they soften. Boil potatoes also. If you want, you can use raw potatoes instead and cook them along with the recipe. Start with roasting cumin seeds, green chillies and peanuts in ghee. Add potatoes and makhanas. Season with salt and red chilli powder. Add some mango powder, cook everything together for around five minutes, and you're done.





In just 15 minutes, you can get a delicious vrat-special meal made with makhanas. Click here for the step-by-step recipe and ingredients list.





Make a new and exciting meal for every Saawan Somwar fast and this makhana khichdi should definitely be in your menu. Try this quick and easy khichdi recipe and let us know how you liked it.