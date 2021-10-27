Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly a South Indian heartthrob! The versatile actor has a brimming variety of blockbusters and super hit movies under her name. But what further made Samantha a household name in the rest of the country was her acclaimed role in the 2019 spy thriller series 'Family Man'. Along with being an amazing actor, Samantha is also an open advocate of clean eating habits and sustainable living. If you follow the South Indian star on Instagram, you will see that Samantha likes to share her love for home gardening, her vegan diet, and other adventures on a daily basis. Being an ardent animal lover, the actor had turned to a plant-based diet a couple of years ago and has been giving us major clean eating goals since. However, if you thought her vegan diet and workout regime restrict her from indulging to her heart's content, you definitely need to see her travel tales! Samantha Ruth Prabhu documents all her delicious vegan food option when on a vacation and they've managed to make us uncontrollably hungry every single time.





For instance, the actor recently shared some drool-worthy pictures from her Dubai vacations and we'd like a plate for ourselves too! Samantha Ruth Prabhu is out in the streets of Dubai and Instagrammed her different food options, and first up was some flavourful Lebanese food. She walks us through a Lebanese buffet that looks equal parts healthy and delicious.

'First Stop Lebanese' wrote Samantha

The spread also had an elaborate salad section

The next story gives a closer look at her vibrant vegan meal which is an enticing plate of vine leaf rolls, paired with some lemon. We can also spot some deliciously creamy and thick hummus kept on the sides, along with a fresh salad platter. Look at it here:

Samantha enjoys some delicious Humus along with vine leaves

On the work front, after two successful seasons of 'Family Man', Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the third season of the show. Apart from this, she also has a line-up of different Tamil and Telugu movies that she is working on.