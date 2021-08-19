Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been articulating her love for animals and the plant-based diet she is on for quite some time now. A look at her Instagram profile and you will see that there is a story highlight section dedicated to her different vegan food adventures, from growing her own vegetables to enjoying homemade zucchini noodles, the actor has done it all. Samantha is indeed a true-blue foodie who doesn't stop at just salads to maintain her healthy lifestyle; the actor has perfected the art of meeting her health goals while indulging in extremely healthy delicacies every now and then.





Samantha is in Pondicherry along with her friends and was seen enjoying an appetizing vegan meal, in a café that uses locally sourced ingredients in all their meals. The actor wrote 'So yumm' and we couldn't agree more. Look at the picture here:

Samantha enjoys a number of vibrant and appetizing vegan dishes

Samantha took the decision of becoming a vegan a while back and seems to be in love with her lifestyle. The actor regularly posts pictures and Instagram stories in her little backyard vegetable garden or while making fresh almond milk in her kitchen, setting clean-eating goals for all her fans and followers. She is welcome to answering questions about her vegan choices, and she patiently replies to queries about whether she is on a plant-based or a vegan diet, you can read all about that and Samantha's other food choices here.

Apart from eating right, the actor also helps us with some tips on growing your plants right and gives us a sneak peek of some of the beautiful and vibrant harvests from her garden. Look at them here:







There is indeed a lot we can learn from the actor.