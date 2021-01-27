Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vegan Or On Plant-Based Diet? What's The Difference?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave up meat a few years ago

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular South Indian actor

Samantha is also associated with many philanthropic activities

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married actor Naga Chaitanya in the year 2017

South Indian actor and megastar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is still riding high on the critical acclaim she got for her movie 'Jaanu' that released last year, prior to which she starred in 'Super Deluxe', 'Majili', 'Oh! Baby' both the movies had a good run at the box office. In addition to her movies, Samantha is also known for her philanthropic ventures. She has also been very vocal for her love for animals. She chose to give up on meat a few years back and does not seem to regret the decision. She often shares her love for eating clean and local on her Instagram stories. In one of her stories, she also showed how she makes her own almond milk.





In one of her AMA sessions that took on place on Tuesday, she spilled the beans on her diet. When one of her fans asked if she was "vegan or plant-based", she answered "I am not vegan, I am plant-based."

"You asked what's the difference ...I know I did too.. I dream to be vegan one day."





(Also Read: World Vegan Day 2020: Top 5 Vegan Recipes | Best Vegan Recipes)





Promoted

Veganism is a practice that focuses on eliminating all animal products, including milk and dairy. Plant-based diets may not necessarily eliminate all animal products, but the focus would definitely be on eating more plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts etc.

In the fun AMA session she also revealed that she first joined the gym to "check out" her now husband Chay Akkineni, and spend more time together with him. Gradually, she also became passionate about fitness.

Her 2021 resolutions include sticking to a wholesome plant-based diet, make breath work, yoga and meditation a part of her daily routine and make sure she is happy, she revealed in the session.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



