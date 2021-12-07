Sameera Reddy is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media, her candid motherhoods diaries, empowering self-love posts and quirky comments make her one of the most relatable stars in today's time. While her fun Instagram cooking sessions with mother-in-law Manjri Varde are famous amongst her fans and followers, Sameera took to cooking for her own mother too. And what's a better day to cook and show your love for someone other than their birthdays, right? So, recently Sameera baked a delicious chocolate cake for her mother's birthday and it looked every bit decadent!





Sameera shared a picture on Monday (7th December) of a simple chocolate cake that she was baking. Topped with some chocolate chips, it was a perfect homemade birthday treat for her mother. Take a look at the picture:

Sameera Reddy prepared a birthday cake for her mother

(Also read Sameera Reddy's Latest Video About Coffee Is Oh-So-Relatable. Take A Look.)

However, if you thought Sameera stopped at the simple cake, you need to see the next set of pictures. Just a couple of hours later, she posted another short clip of her final cake that looked like straight out of a bakery! Sameera prepared a thick chocolaty icing to cover the cake and topped it off with fresh and juicy red cherries. The final look of the cake is sure to get you drooling, see for yourself:

Sameera prepared a thick and delicious icing for the cake

The final cake looked delicious

(Also read: Sameera Reddy's Happy Omelette Will Make You Smile - See Pic)





If seeing these drool-worthy pictures is making you hungry, here are the recipes for some of the easiest and most delicious chocolate cakes that you can make at home. Click here for the list.





We sure are inspired by Sameera's baking and can't wait to get in the kitchen; what about you?