Sameera Reddy has come a long way from her debut in the film industry, from playing the role of a charming damsel in 'Darna Mana Hai', to now playing the roles of a rocking mother and a body-positive influencer. The actor enjoys a 1.4 million strong fan base on Instagram and is all about having a great time, both in her life and on the photo-sharing app. Her social media presence can light up anyone's day especially with some help from her two adorable kids. Sameera, her husband, and her children are currently in Dubai to celebrate the actor's birthday. She turned 43 on the 14th of December and celebrated her birthday with her family; take a look:

In this short clip uploaded by Sameera in her Instagram stories, the actor can be seen cutting a cake with the help of her two children while her husband records the video. The cake looks fabulous; it is glazed and decorated with a bunch of interesting goodies, as Sameera cuts into the cake, we can see that the cake is as gooey and soft as it is beautiful. Truly tempting, isn't it?





However, when it comes to cooking, there is no comparison to those super fun cooking videos with her mother-in-law; the two have been known to cook up a storm in the kitchen. The actor even has a special name for her mum-in-law; she calls her #sassysasu. Read more about their cooking sessions here.