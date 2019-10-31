Sample The Best Of Asian Fare At The Kylin Experience, Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar's Food Festival

The festival aims to bring patrons closer to a quintessential Teppanyaki experience

Among the slew of food festivals that are lined this week in the capital, The Kylin Experience's Konnichiwa Teppanyaki festival is an ideal place to satiate your Asian food cravings. Situated in Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar, the restaurant's oriental fare is considered to be one of the best in the city. The festival aims to bring patrons closer to a quintessential Teppanyaki experience. Teppanyaki a post-World War II style of Japanese cuisine that uses an iron griddle to cook food. Teppan is the metal plate on which the food is cooked, and yaki, means grilled, broiled, or pan-fried. Japanese-style Teppanyaki may use noodles (yakisoba), veggies or cabbage with sliced meat or seafood (okonomiyaki), which is cooked using vegetable oil, animal fat, or a mixture. Mung bean sprouts, zucchini, garlic chips and fried rice are often served on the side.





Salmon maki roll





While Chef Siddharth Sharma, Chef S.T Lepcha, Chef Harish Chandra Singh and Chef Khim regaled us with their cooking, we learned a great deal about the special cuisine too. The Teppanyaki Food Festival at the KYLIN Experience kick-started from 25th October and will end on 3rd November 2019, so enjoy an assortment of Japanese dishes at discounted prices till this weekend. The fine-dine restaurant is offering a 5-course meal, including soups, sushi platter, starters, main course (accompanied by rice/noodles) and desserts in different categories of vegetarian, meat and seafood. Finish your meal with a warm cup of Jasmine Tea.

Chicken satay

The carefully curated menu is tempting bait for all Japanese food lovers. We began with chicken miso soup, chicken clear soup and veg clear soup, all of which were warm and comforting. Next on our table were the sushi; you have to try the Salmon maki. Soft, cheesy, and finished with tempura, this sushi is an ideal mix of texture and flavour; vegetarians must try the assorted vegetable maki and crispy asparagus tempura sushi. Among starters, we particularly enjoyed the chicken satay and mushroom skewers. For mains, they have sumptuous Teppan preparations of chicken and baby corn in hot garlic sauce, tenderloin steak with broccoli in black pepper sauce, prawns with bok choy in black bean sauce, bok choy and waterchestnut in black bean sauce. All the mains are served with a portion of rice or noodles. We concluded our meal with fried ice cream and green tea crème brulee.





Where: The Kylin Experience, Holiday Inn Mayur Vihar's Food Festival





Beverage offerings: Akazaru Shochu at INR 750 plus taxes (975AI) for 60 mls.





Menu Pricing: - Veg at INR 999 plus taxes (1296.71 AIPP), Chicken at INR 1199 plus taxes (1556.30AIPP), Seafood at INR 1499 plus taxes





Timings: 7pm - 11pm







