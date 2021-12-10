Do you already hear the jingle bells and the carols being sung down the streets? After all, Christmas is almost here. Bringing us a dash of warmth during winters, this festival is so much about quality times with close ones. Food, of course, plays a major role here. If you remember the childhood excitement around Christmas cakes, you know that this cake was more than just a dessert. The Christmas cake, laden with fruits and butter, is a winter delight. The subtle essence of vanilla and the soft and moist texture simply melts one's heart. If you are planning to have one this season, make it in your kitchen rather than ordering it in.





(Also Read: Plum Cake And More: 7 Cake Recipes You Must Try This Winter)





Bringing us a recipe of a simple yet mouth-watering Christmas fruit cake is chef Saransh Goila. The cake, which is so rich in flavours and aromas, is the best season's greetings for a foodie. If you have a sweet tooth, it's all the more precious. The recipe that the chef shared on social media is simple and easy, with a few tricks and tips to make it more Christmas-like.





Here's what the caption read, "Every house has its own recipe and tradition that they follow to make this. The custom, on the eve of Christmas, was, a rich porridge was cooked and eaten to bring in the festivities of the season. The porridge was said to have been made with loads of oats, dried fruits, spices, rum and honey." He added, "With time, this porridge evolved into the current day cake. This is the Christmas Fruit Cake that my family loves."

Here's How To Make Fruit Cake

Ingredients

Unsalted butter 180g





Caster sugar 150g





Eggs 230g





Vanilla essence 5ml or 1tbsp





Refined flour 160g





Salt 5g or 1tbsp





Baking powder 3g





Cocoa powder 15g or 1tbsp





Soaked fruits 200g





Rum for soaking





Powdered Sugar





Molten white chocolate

Recipe:

The first step is to blend the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Then, pour the eggs into three parts. Add vanilla essence. Whip and fold the batter. Mix the flour, salt and baking powder. Fold them into the mix. Fold in the cocoa powder and soaked fruits. The chef soaked these fruits and nuts for 8 weeks in rum. You can also add some soaking liquid, which is rum in this case. Line a loaf tin with parchment paper. Add the batter and level it out. Bake it in a pre-heated oven at 160 C for 45 minutes. Dust the cake with powdered sugar.





For a Christmasy look, take a pocky stick pipe and form a Christmas tree-like shape with molten white chocolate. Stick them on top of the cake for Christmas vibes.





Here's the recipe video:

Make this delicious fruit cake for Christmas and let us know how did it turn out!