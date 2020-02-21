Savour A Wholesome And Authentic Burmese Fare With Burma Burma's New Menu

It is a bold decision to foray into capital's F&B scene with an all-vegetarian restaurant, considering the significant meat-loving population of the city, but Burma Burma's loyal fan-base has effectively shattered stereotypes and we cannot be more glad. Uniting food lovers under one roof, Burma Burma has given us enough reasons to smile time and again, be it through scrumptious salads, dumplings, curries or tea. This time, it is their new menu that pulled us back to the exquisite restaurant, read on to know what is on offer.





Serving authentic Burmese vegetarian food, Burma Burma's menu is an amalgamation of various Asian culinary influences. Dishes may remind you of many Thai, Japanese and Chinese preparations, but never do the familiar flavours become banal. The flavours grow on you and often leave you pondering about the elements. The new menu lays emphasis on bringing the most authentic Burmese experience to India. To curate the new menu, the team travelled to the interiors of Myanmar. Seeking ideas from central and southern parts of the country and villages such as Mawlamyine and Hpa-An, the new menu is striving to serve an authentic and unique Burmese fare.





We started off with the warm and soothing samosa soup, followed it with a selection of salads. The tea leaf and avocado salad is a stellar new addition to the new menu. Tea leaves tossed in a pool of spices is aptly complemented by the mellow quality of avocado. The raw mango salad has a delightful crunch and tang, the sunflower salad failed to leave a mark.







From appetizers we sampled the mock-meat skewers served with a choice of dips, grilled mushroom bao and broccoli bao and spicy corn fritters. The baos are tender and generously filled. This burger-like snack is quirky and impressive. The corn fritters are deliciously crispy and perhaps the simplest looking dish on the menu, you can pair it with any tangy, chilly sauce you like on the table.

Si Chet Khow Suey is the show-stealer in the mains. Hand-pulled noodles garnished with dried garlic crisps, onions and paprika make for a drool-worthy affair. The red chilly fried rice is also deliciously executed. It is hot, but not as fiery. Try pairing it with Oh no kala hin, a mixed vegetable curry cooked in coconut milk with red chilly and tamarind. The satiating combination is sure to stay with you long after you have left the restaurant.







Burma Burma also packs a memorable drinks menu. If you are craving something tropical, go for Burmese blossom made with watermelon, cranberry, cherry and rose. For those who like it zesty, try the pomegranate and mandarin spritzer. If you are a fan of tamarind, do try their- oh no tamarind. Made with tamarind pulp, coconut shavings, mint and Burmese jaggery, the drink is all things tangy, fresh and lip-smacking.













Address: Select CityWalk Mall, Saket, District Centre, S-25, Second Floor , A 3, New Delhi, Delhi 110017 | DLF Mall of India Noida





Timings:





12–3:30pm, 6:45–11pm (Mon-Thur)



