Keto Diet: This Creamy Keto-Friendly Mushroom Soup Is Perfect To Savour In Monsoons

Picture this: you're sitting in your balcony and it starts to rain all of a sudden! What if you get to savour some warm and comforting delights at this very moment? As comforting as it may sound, the joy of slurping down warm and creamy mushroom soup while enjoying the pitter-patter outside is above all. Monsoon season is finally here and if you wish to make the most of it, there's nothing better than preparing creamy mushroom soup at home.





Famous YouTuber Sahil Makhija has shared an interesting recipe of Mushroom Soup on his YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. But wait, this soup is nothing like you've had before. It's because Sahil Makhija has given an interesting makeover to the classic recipe of mushroom soup by making it keto-friendly! Yes, you read that right. If you're someone who's looking for keto-friendly soup recipes, this soup makes for an ideal addition to your ketogenic diet.

In this recipe, Sahil has used both Portobello mushrooms and oyster mushrooms. While Portobello mushrooms are used to give that creamy texture to the soup, oyster mushrooms are used as a garnishing post they are cooked to crisp and brown.





The mushrooms are cooked in butter as they both complement well with each other, both in terms of texture and flavour. Top it with some fresh chopped basil to add a refreshing touch to the soup and make it a permanent fixture in your diet during monsoons.





Ketogenic Diet: How To Make Keto-Friendly Mushroom Soup At Home (Video):











