Kachori, a beloved traditional Indian recipe, needs no introduction. Whether it's winter, summer, or the monsoon season, you simply can't resist a plate of Kachori. Loved by all, this delightful snack pairs perfectly with your morning tea, lunch, or evening indulgence. Hailing from Rajasthan, Kachori boasts unique and delicious variations such as Onion Kachori, Matar Kachori, and Masala Kachori. Its popularity extends to Indian festivals and weddings, where it's a staple. While you can enjoy Kachori as is, it has also earned its fame as a street food, served in different styles. Some places serve it with potato curry and fried chillies, while others offer it with chutney or even chole curry, enhancing its flavours. Today, we're sharing the recipe for a unique variation known as Stuffed Besan (Gram Flour) Kachori, a delightful twist on an Indian recipe.

Is Gram Flour Healthier Than Wheat?

Gram flour is often considered a healthier alternative to wheat flour. It's derived from gram, making it gluten-free and suitable for those with wheat-related dietary restrictions. Packed with essential minerals like fibre, iron, magnesium, zinc, and protein, gram flour is an excellent choice for individuals aiming to shed some weight. Its versatility allows it to be used in both savoury and sweet dishes.

Stuffed Besan Kachori finds its place in Indian households on various occasions, and it's surprisingly simple to prepare, requiring only a handful of ingredients. Gram flour is a staple in Indian kitchens, used for binding, thickening gravies, crafting snacks, and more. This Kachori recipe involves crafting a spicy stuffing by roasting gram flour with aromatic spices. The filling is then encased in dough, shaped into Kachoris, and deep-fried to golden perfection. Here's how you can make it:

Easy Kachori Recipe | How To Make Stuffed Besan Kachori

In a bowl, combine all-purpose flour, salt, nigella seeds, and ghee. Knead the mixture into a soft dough and set it aside. For the stuffing, heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, cumin seeds, and fennel seeds. Stir briefly, then add chopped onion and green chilli. Saute for a few seconds. Add gram flour and continue to fry for 2 minutes. Incorporate chopped red chilli, coriander powder, and pickle masala, mixing well. After 2 minutes of cooking, turn off the heat and add fresh coriander leaves. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying. While the oil heats up, take portions of the dough, roll them into balls, and flatten them into small discs. Place a ball of the prepared gram flour stuffing in the centre of each disc. Fold the dough over the filling to cover it completely and reshape it into a ball. Roll out each stuffed ball into a flat, circular shape (puri). Deep fry the Kachoris in hot oil on medium-low heat until they turn golden brown. Serve hot and crispy Stuffed Besan Kachori with your favourite chutney or as a snack with tea.

Give this delightful traditional Indian recipe a try, and let us know in the comments how much you enjoyed it!