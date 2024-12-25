Breakfast is that one meal we all want to nail-something quick, tasty and packed with nutrition. Sandwiches are usually the go-to, right? They are super versatile, easy to make, and can be customised endlessly. But here's the twist: what if you could skip the bread entirely? That's where the no-bread sandwich trend steps in. Instead of bread, you use a batter made from semolina or gram flour, which is toasted to perfection. Sounds fun, right? To make things even better, we're adding a high-protein twist with paneer stuffing. Meet the Paneer Stuffed No-Bread Sandwich - your new favourite breakfast option!





Also Read: Weight Loss Recipe: Make This Delicious No Bread Sooji Toast In Just 20 Minutes

Why Add Peas To This Recipe?

Peas aren't just a winter staple - they're a powerhouse of nutrition. Whether it's in pulao, sabzis, or snacks, peas add a pop of flavour and health benefits. They're loaded with protein and fibre, which keeps you full for longer and helps with weight management. Bonus? They're low in calories! In this recipe, peas team up with paneer, which is another protein-packed superstar. The combo of these two ingredients not only makes this sandwich healthy but also ridiculously delicious. Now, picture this: a no-bread sandwich with a soft, paneer filling and the freshness of peas. Ready to dive in? Let's break it down.

How To Make High-Protein No-Bread Paneer Stuffed Pea Sandwich

Step 1: Make The Batter





Start by taking two cups of green peas. If you want an extra kick of colour, toss in some spinach leaves. This will give your sandwich a vibrant green shade. Blend the peas and spinach with a few green chillies, garlic, ginger, and a pinch of salt until you get a smooth paste.





Step 2: Add Semolina Or Gram Flour





Transfer the pea-spinach paste into a bowl. Mix in half a cup of roasted semolina or gram flour. Check the batter's consistency-it should be thick but spreadable. Add your favourite spices, stir well, and set it aside for a bit.





Step 3: Prep The Paneer Stuffing





Grate 100 grams of paneer into a bowl. Add finely chopped green chillies, onions, coriander leaves, and a pinch of salt. Give it a good mix, and your stuffing is ready to roll!





Step 4: Assemble The Sandwich





Heat up a toaster and grease it with a bit of oil. Pour a layer of the batter onto the toaster plate. Add a generous portion of the paneer stuffing and spread another layer of batter on top. Close the toaster and cook the sandwich on medium flame, flipping it to ensure both sides are golden and crispy.





Step 5: Serve It Hot





Once your no-bread sandwich is done, serve it with your favourite chutney or a steaming cup of chai. Trust us, this combo will make your mornings so much better!





So, why settle for boring breakfasts when you can make this drool-worthy, protein-packed no-bread sandwich? Try it out and thank us later!