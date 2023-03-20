Sweet cravings can be irresistible and desserts are often seen as the ultimate reward for a hard day's work. With a multitude of options available, it can be difficult to decide what to indulge in. But as fusion cuisine becomes increasingly popular, people are looking for new and creative ways to satisfy their sweet tooth. The combination of traditional Indian sweets, or "mithai," with ice cream has become a popular trend. These innovative and delicious dessert pairings offer a unique twist on classic desserts, making them a must-try for anyone with a love of sweets and a sense of culinary adventure.

Here Are 5 Delicious Indian Sweet and Ice Cream Combinations That You Must Try:

1. Vanilla Ice Cream with Gulab Jamun:

This combination is simply unbeatable. The warm, soft, and sugary gulab jamuns are deep-fried dough balls that are then soaked in sugar syrup, and they pair perfectly with the cold, creamy vanilla ice cream.

2. Kulfi with Jalebi

The thought of this mouthwatering combination will have you drooling. Most of us have tried the syrupy jalebis with rabri, but for a unique twist, try pairing the hot jalebis with kulfi made with rabri.

3. Pista Ice Cream with Rasmalai

You can't forget the extra-soft rasmalai, with its distinctive flavors of pistachios, milk, and sugar. Pair this sweet with a generous scoop of pista ice cream, and you have the perfect combination.

4. Strawberry Ice Cream with Rasgulla

If you've never heard of rasgulla paired with strawberry ice cream, you're in for a surprise. Simply scoop in some ice cream with spongy rasgullas, and enjoy the heavenly dessert combination.

5. Kaju Barfi with Cassata

Cassata is a unique ice cream that's bursting with flavors. It consists of round sponge cake moistened with fruit juices and layered with ice cream. To make it even more decadent, grate kaju barfi and sprinkle it on top of your cassata slice.





We hope you enjoy these Indian sweet and ice cream combinations. Let us know in the comments which one is your favourite!