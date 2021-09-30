India boasts a collection of some of the most exquisite sweet treats out there. From sugary jalebis to pillowy soan papdi, ladoos and malpuas, your sweet cravings will never be unanswered in the country. However, if you think North India is the only place to cater to your fondness, we are here to break the myth - because the South Indian states have an equally eclectic collection of decadent desserts too. While Mysore Pak and Payasaam may be the ones that top the charts, there are many authentic South Indian desserts that may help with that rumbling in your stomach. The best part about these recipes is that they are easy to make and let you dish out delicious sweetmeats in less than 30 minutes.

Here Are 7 South Indian Desserts Under 30 Minutes:

1. Mysore pak

Starting the list with the most beloved south Indian dessert that we grew up with, Mysore Pak is an easy and quick dish that requires not more than a couple of ingredients. With just besan, sugar, water and ghee, the soft sugary treat is ready in minutes. Click here for the recipe of Mysore Pak.

Mysore Pak is a famous dessert

2. Pineapple payasam

Payasams are the traditional South Indian Kheer and this one is made of Pineapple. The tangy and sweet kheer is a delicate mixture of rich and creamy flavours of pineapple, coconut milk, ghee and dry fruits. Easily make at it home with this recipe here.

3. Paal poli

Paal poli is a festive South Indian snack. The dessert is prepared by frying semolina puri and then dousing them in a thick and milky mixture. The usage of cardamom, saffron and dry fruits make it aromatic and indulgent. Try this deliciousness today, read the recipe here.





(Also read : Sooji Appam, Besan Dosa And More: 7 South Indian Recipes You Can Make In 20 Mins)

4. Halbai

Halbai is a famous dessert from Karnataka that delivers a sweet coconutty deliciousness to your platter. The dessert is similar to besan ki barfi except halbai uses rice and coconut to make the batter. Cardamom, jaggery and dry fruits add just the right amount of rich flavours to the dessert. Click here for the recipe for Halbai.

Halbai has a delicious coconut flavour

5. Ashoka Halwa

The south Indian version of moong dal halwa, Ashoka halwa is made without any milk and in a pressure cooker. An extremely fuss-free and delicious recipe, the glossy and moist halwa is sure to be the star of your next feast. Try it today, click here for the recipe.





6. Ney Appam

Ney Appam is a delicious fried sweet dish from south Indian cuisine. Ney means ghee, and appam means a pancake, and this dish is exactly that. Made by blending soaked rice, jaggery syrup, bananas and cardamom powder together, ney appam is a soft and refreshing dish to add to your dessert platter. Here's how you can make ney appam at home.





(Also read : South Indian Recipes: 5 Fried South Indian Snacks That Are Perfect For Every Season)

7.Kozhukattai

The dish is a sweet south Indian dumpling made with rice flour stuffed with jaggery and coconut. is a delicious and healthy dessert that is steamed to perfection, it is soft on the outside and juicy and sweet on the inside - an explosion of sweet and juicy jaggery and coconut mixture greets you as you bite into these sweetmeats. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Kozhukattais are steamed sweets

There you have it; try making these south Indian desserts at home to sate your sweet cravings. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments below.