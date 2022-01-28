The internet is home to many interesting and unique innovations when it comes to food. We often encounter all sorts of intriguing food experiments on the internet. While some of them leave a bad aftertaste, others pique our curiosity and make us want to try them. Recently, a unique food trend of 'Puttu Ice Cream' has been doing the rounds on social media. The preparation brings together the famous South Indian 'Puttu' and the beloved ice cream sundae in an all-new avatar. Look at the video of the Puttu Ice Cream here:











Multiple videos and pictures of this interesting dish have been shared on YouTube as well as Instagram. The clips have raked in millions of views from ice cream lovers across the globe. Puttu Ice Cream has indeed become one of the latest trending dishes on every foodie's radar.

For the unversed, Puttu is a South Indian breakfast dish made by combining rice and coconut shavings. The ground rice and coconut are layered in a cylindrical-shaped vessel and pressed together to create the Puttu. It is usually eaten with a tangy chickpea curry called Kadala curry. However, in this case, it has been given a sweet makeover in the form of the Puttu Ice Cream.

Thus, restaurants and eateries are using the vessel or Puttu maker to create an interesting ice cream sundae. They combine various flavours of ice cream inside the Puttu maker, and top it up with crushed cornflakes, dried fruits, and candied fruits. The amazing Puttu Ice Cream is presented on the table directly - its unique plating giving it an interesting aesthetic appeal worthy of the 'gram.





We would love to see more such ice cream innovations in the future as well! Would you like to try this Puttu Ice Cream? Tell us in the comments below.