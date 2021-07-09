If coffee kick starts your day and you find yourself dreaming about a tall glass of chilled iced coffee to soothe your summer afternoons, then let us assure you, this is just the recipe for you. An ardent coffee lover or not, we can all agree that the coffee flavour has a powerful punch to offer. It gives an instant edge to simple brownies and cakes and is one of the popular ice-cream flavours too. So before we rush to the kitchen and make a tall glass of cold coffee, let us give you the recipe which is going to blow your senses - the spiced coffee kulfi.





Coffee flavor tastes great in cakes and ice creams

This recipe uses whole spices like star anise and cardamom to create a luxurious blend of aroma and taste. It is quite an easy recipe to make and you will be left wanting more. The best part is that you don't have to go searching for the ingredients needed - these spices are usually found in our homes. Just 2 tbsp of instant coffee mixed with these spices are frozen for few hours and the job is done. If you are ready to relish, let's get to the recipe:

Easy Kulfi Recipes: How to make Spiced Coffee Kulfi

Like the original kulfi, this coffee kulfi also requires us to boil and thicken our milk. To that add sweetened condensed milk, cream, instant coffee powder, whole spices and let it simmer for another 10 mins. Take it off the heat and let it cool at room temperature for at least an hour. You can remove the whole spices at this point as all their flavour has been absorbed in the milk. After this pour it into kulfi moulds or ramekin and let it chill in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours but for best results leave it overnight.





Click here for the full recipe of spiced coffee kulfi.





Bonus tip - Cover your kulfi moulds or ramekin with foil so the top of the kulfi does not crystalise.





We wish you a happy coffee-kulfi experience. Let us know what you think about the recipe in the comments below.