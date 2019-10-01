Navratri 2019: Make Vrat Special Dahi Aloo For Your Navratri Feasting (Recipe Inside)

This recipe won't take much of your time and is quite hassle-free. Credits: NDTV Beeps

The nine-day Navratri festival is here upon us and we cannot contain the excitement. Dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country. Navratri 2019 celebrations commenced on 29th September and will culminate on 7th October. A lot of people observe ritualistic fasts during the nine-day Navratri period, wherein they avoid adding onion and garlic to their daily vrat preparations and also refrain from indulging in non-vegetarian dishes. When it comes to vrat-friendly ingredients, potato stands out to be a crucial component of the Navratri feasting.





There are a plethora of aloo-based vrat delicacies that are widely consumed by people who observe Navratri fasts. Apart from potato, other common ingredients that feature in most of these dry preparations are rock salt (sendha namak) and buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta). However, if you wish to experiment with potato, try making vrat special dahi aloo for your Navratri feasting.

Dahi lends the dish a rich flavour and texture to the dish







This special delight has an irresistible, luscious curry that is sure to make your Navratri feasting flavourful. Dahi, which happens to be the star ingredient of this recipe, lends the dish a rich flavour and texture that is tangy and dense at the same time. For this recipe, you'd require boiled potatoes and not the raw ones. Dahi aloo is a welcome variation from the regular fried potato dishes that are otherwise prepared during Navratri. While adding in the curd, make sure that the flame is on low to avoid its splitting. Alternatively, add water along with the curd and eventually wait for it to simmer for a while.





The best part about making this vrat recipe is that it won't take much of your time and is quite hassle-free. Just bring together minimal ingredients and spare out 15-20 minutes for this recipe. To make the Navratri meal even more enticing, pair these dahi aloo with kuttu ki puri, singhare ke aate ki puri or even samak ke chawal, and you're good to go.





Click this link to find the detailed step-by-step instructions of vrat wale dahi aloo.





So, the next time you prepare a Navratri meal, make dahi aloo a part of your feasting and make the most of this Navratri festival. If you know of more such vrat-friendly recipes, do share with us in the comments section below.







