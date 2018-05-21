Shilpa Shetty And Disha Patani Both Chose The Same Mumbai Restaurant For Their Sinful Sunday Binges!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty and Disha Patani were enjoying cheat meals at Bastian.

The actors gave a shoutout to chef Kelvin Cheung's desserts.

Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge videos are pretty popular on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty had yet another spectacular cheat meal during this past weekend and we're drooling, just looking at the cake. However, this weekend, Shilpa wasn't the only one indulging her sweet tooth. Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani also posted pictures of her delicious-looking cheat eats on Sunday. The two divas indulged their guilty pleasures at the same restaurant in Mumbai and we just can't stop dreaming about these beautiful desserts, while we struggle to motivate ourselves for Monday!

Following her weekly tradition of posting a superbly envy-invoking video of herself indulging in desserts, Shilpa Shetty visited Bastian this Sunday and partook in a gorgeous cake. Accompanying her on her Sunday binge session was her sister Shamita Shetty and chef Kelvin Cheung, who was the mastermind behind the gorgeous-looking cake.



Watching this video may bang open your salivary floodgates:

Doesn't that look heavenly? The messy beauty was described by Chef Kelvin as, "a cinnamon vanilla sponge, brown sugar sponge, coconut mousse, passion fruit bavrois, roasted pineapple, gingerbread cookies, sea salt caramel and burnt meringue." Phew! This cake has combined all our sugary dreams into one giant and sinful cake and we just can't stop staring. Can you? Here's a closer look:

Bollywood actor Disha Patani also visited the Bastian on Sunday and had her share of the cheat meal by demolishing a range of very pretty and delicious-looking cupcakes. Disha shared a peak into her own Sunday binge on her Instagram stories. Have a look!



Disha also gave a shoutout to Chef Kelvin for treating her to such delightful sweet treats. We're wondering if Disha ate all of that sugary sprinkly goodness. We're guessing the beauty has earned this dessert binge, given how hard she works out in the gym. The concept of cheat meals in catching on around the world and is especially popular with health freaks who believe in eating clean and healthy throughout the week and indulging in junk foods or desserts on a designated day of the week only.

Shilpa Shetty, who has two books on healthy recipes to her credit, has often reiterated the need to curb cravings for sweet and fried foods and only eat these once a week and in small portions. However, it must be mentioned here that both these divas are experts at burning all these calories in the gym. So, in conclusion, if you want to eat cake, you've got to work out too!