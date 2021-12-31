The year 2021 is coming to an end and we are all looking forward to starting the New Year with a bang! While we can't go out to cafes and restaurants to celebrate New Year Eve, but soon this hasn't stopped us from enjoying this special occasion. People have taken this opportunity to relax and spend some time with their friends and family at home. Even celebrities have decided to ring in the New Year in this manner, one of them being Shilpa Shetty! The celebrity is starting her last day of the year by spending quality time with her family. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty uploaded an adorable image on her Instagram story of her son and her dogs. In the image, her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, is holding a plate full of marshmallow crisps and smiling for the camera. It seems like Shilpa Shetty is preparing for the New Year by cooking up a storm with her son. The dish that is featured in her story, marshmallow crisps, is brittle like candy made of marshmallows. It is very easy to make, all you have to do is melt butter and add marshmallows to it and then let it set.





Also Read: New Year 2022 Special Recipe: How To Make Choco Lava Cake (Without Oven) For NYE Party

Shilpa Shetty seems to indulge in sweets for New Year's Eve with her crunchy and delicious marshmallow crisps. The yoga enthusiast is known for being a huge foodie, especially for her sweet tooth. Recently she shared an Instagram post of herself enjoying jalebi and rabri for her Sunday binge. That's not all, on her holiday in Mussorie we saw her enjoying a delicious plate of papdi chaat as well! She is one Bollywood celebrity who loves food and loves to take her 23.7 million followers along her food journey. Her love for food goes beyond her plate, she loves food so much that she even owns a restaurant in Mumbai (Bastian).