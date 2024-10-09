In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to neglect the importance of proper meal timing. However, when it comes to optimizing your health and well-being, the time at which you eat can play a significant role. Greesha Dhingra, a Holistic Yoga Educator, emphasizes the importance of mindful eating and suggests that lunch should be your heaviest meal of the day. She reveals proper meal timings for good health in an Instagram post. By aligning your eating habits with the natural cycle of the sun, you can improve your digestion, boost your energy levels, and enhance your overall health. Read on.





The Benefits of Eating Mindfully

Our bodies often consume more food than they actually need. By making a conscious shift to two meals a day, you can optimize your digestive health and overall well-being. This approach aligns with the natural rhythm of your body, as your digestive fire is directly connected to the sun's heat levels.



Which Should Be The Heaviest Meal Of The Day?

Greesha Dhingra says, "Well in my opinion no meal should be heavy but in comparison to the other meals, lunch is the time of a little bit of indulgence provided you eat moderate breakfast and light dinner."

Breakfast: A Light and Nourishing Start

Breakfast should be a light and watery meal to kickstart your day. Opt for options like porridge, grain/millet khichdi, or dalia. If you have a sedentary lifestyle, you may not need as many carbohydrates. Instead, focus on warm herbal water, fruits at room temperature, and nuts.

Lunch: The Hearty Meal

Lunch is the ideal time for your heaviest meal. Aim to eat around 12 PM or by 2 PM. While you can enjoy a variety of dishes, including grains, curries, dal, salads, and vegetables, it's important to eat in moderation. A small piece of sweet can be enjoyed as a treat.

Dinner: A Light and Early Meal

It's crucial to finish your dinner before 7:30 PM or 8 PM at the latest. Eating late can lead to digestive issues and disrupt your sleep. Opt for a warm bowl of meal, vegetables, soup, or chila for a light and nourishing dinner. You can also have a small cup of milk before bed to aid in digestion and promote sleep.





Remember, it's not just about what you eat but also when you eat it. Follow proper meal timing and see the difference.











