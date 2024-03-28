A restaurant that quickly became the talk of the town, Silly is a culinary gem that offers its customers a mix of flavours and experiences. Based in Delhi's historic Mehrauli area, Silly is perfect if you want to spend a romantic evening with your partner or just chill around with friends. The ambience and menu of this restaurant are top-notch, but honestly, it's the vibes that make the whole scene perfect! But don't get fooled by its playful name; Silly packs a serious punch when it comes to food and drinks!





Silly offers both inside and outside seating options. Upon entering, the ambience strikes a beautiful balance between spacious sophistication and cosy comfort. Since it is located on the third and fourth floors of the Crescent Building, it offers a panoramic view of the bustling streets of Delhi. I chose the option of getting a table on the patio and enjoying my food under the starlit sky. What's more? This view also offers a gorgeous sight of Qutub Minar, which, unlike its actual height, seemed tiny!

I started my night with cocktails. Silly offers a wide variety of alcohol and cocktails to choose from. Upon asking the waiter, I settled on three drinks for the night - Vertical Horizon, Break Me Down, and Sante. Vertical Horizon was a beautiful, orange drink infused with chamomile, oolong tea, bianco, and vodka. Break Me Down was a unique kind of cocktail that I had never tried before. It was a gin-based milk-clarified cocktail with hints of strawberries, watermelon, and cookie notes. Sante was just an ordinary picante with a spicy lime aroma and woody notes of kaffir lime. Of all the drinks, I was particularly impressed by Vertical Horizon, which had bold ingredients but a mild, balanced taste.

The appetizers were a panache parade on a plate. The restaurant's special recommendation was the delightful Blackie Chan chicken dim sums, which have activated charcoal skin, spiced chicken filling, and gold dust - a bold statement in both colour and taste. The Classic Pepperoni pizza was true to its Neapolitan roots and boasted a charred crust with the smokiness of a wood-fired oven. Each slice of this pizza was loaded with pepperoni, which I topped with a dash of olive oil.

Next, I had Russian Cutlet, which to my surprise, was sweeter than usual. This dish had a crunchy exterior but was filled with creamy chicken and served with tomato ketchup. But that sweetness got balanced once I was served Chutneywala Fish Tikka. This delicious tikka was loaded with coriander chutney and spices, which paired perfectly with my drinks. The Chicken Sandwich was a masterclass in layering, with a creamy chicken filling lying on top of it!

I ended my extravagant meal with a wide range of desserts, of which, I chose Nutella Cheesecake With Hazelnut praline and Thandai Tres Leches. Both the desserts were loaded with creamy goodness that satisfied my sweet tooth. The Thandai Tres Leches was especially recommended to me by the staff and was a refreshing (and desi!) twist on both Thandai and Tres Leches.





Overall, my experience at Silly was amazing. The staff was generous, helpful, and sweet, and recommended some dishes that made my experience memorable at the restaurant. Since Friday is almost here, why don't you try Silly and let us know in the comments below!?