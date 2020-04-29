Skin Care Tips: How To Make Summer Special Mango-Muskmelon Smoothie For A Glowing Skin (Recipe Inside)

Seasonal fruits work the best to fight season-related health issues

Summer season often brings along several skin-related issues like oily sticky skin, sun burn, acne breakouts, heat rash, and skin allergies. Extreme heat and sweat lead to these skin-related issues. Eating skin-friendly food is one of the healthiest ways to take care of your skin (other than using sunblock creams, face masks etc). It is always said that seasonal fruits and vegetables work the best to fight season-related health issues. Hence, we bring you a quick, easy and yummy recipe that will help you to get a healthy and glowing skin naturally. It is the ever-comforting mango-muskmelon smoothie!





Mango For Healthy Skin:

For a number of people, summer is synonymous to mangoes. The sweet, ripe, juicy and pulpy fruit is loved by one and all. Did you know that mangoes, other than their rich taste, are good from skin too? Mangoes are rich in vitamins A, C and E and several minerals, which are touted to be good for skin health. Mangoes are also stated to be rich in anti-tanning properties, which help to protect the skin against inflammation and sun burns.





Muskmelon For Healthy Skin:

The summer special fruit muskmelon is also rich in vitamin A and C, which are touted to be good for skin health. Muskmelon is also said to be rich in watery content and anti-oxidants, which facilitate soft and glowing skin.

Here's The Recipe For Mango-Muskmelon Smoothie:

Ingredients:

Mango- one (de-skinned and de-seeded)





Muskmelon- 1/4th (de-skinned and chopped)





Milk- half cup (optional)





Honey- if needed





Almonds- 4-5 (sliced)





Raisins- 4-5 (chopped)





Super seeds (chia/flaxseeds)- 2 teaspoons





Preparation:

Step 1. Take mango and muskmelon in a blender and make a smooth mix. You can add some milk to make the consistency lighter.





Step 2. Take it in a bowl or glass.





Step 3. Add some seeds and mix well with a spoon. Let it rest for 30-45





Variation:

Beauty of a smoothie is, you can garnish it with anything you want. You can add some dark chocolate flakes, granola, sliced banana, walnuts etc.





Enjoy this mango-muskmelon smoothie and have a healthy skin during summer!







