Lockdown Recipe: Try This Papaya-Banana Smoothie For Your Daily Dose Of Vitamin C

Both papaya and banana are great for promoting good metabolism

The importance of breakfast is not unknown to anyone. Since childhood, almost every one of us has grown up listening to, "finish your breakfast before you leave". Yes, it is the most important meal of the day, because breakfast literally means 'breaking the fast'. It fuels our body with energy and all the essential nutrients to keep going the whole day. But since we are mostly pressed for time in the morning, a lavish breakfast becomes an impossible idea most of the time. This on-the-go recipe of healthy smoothie comes to rescue. This thick creamy smoothie is not only tasty and healthy, but also takes almost no time to prepare. The best part is, you can customise your smoothie as per your need. There's no fixed recipe for the same.





Some prefer a carb-rich smoothie, while some go for weight loss smoothie. Here we bring you a smoothie recipe, which is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, both of which are much needed to strengthen immunity. On that note, boosting immunity helps us fight several diseases and keeps us strong and healthy from within. This recipe is made with banana and papaya, and is garnished with some seeds and dry-fruits.





Alongside both the fruits are great for promoting good metabolism. Alongside seeds, nuts and dry fruits are superfoods which include all the essential nutrients a body needs.





Here's The Recipe For Quick And Easy Banana Papaya Smoothie:

Ingredients:

Papaya- one cup (cut into cubes)





Banana- one (sliced)





Yogurt- little less than a half cup (optional)





Sunflower seeds- one teaspoon





Walnut- two teaspoons (crushed)





Fig- one to two teaspoon (chopped)





Honey/maple syrup- as per taste





Preparation:

Step 1- Blend the papaya and banana.





Step 2- Add yogurt and honey/maple syrup and blend again.





Step 3- Pour in a glass and garnish with walnuts, sunflower seeds and figs.





Although we have used sunflower seeds, figs and walnuts, you can garnish with any dry fruit, nut and seed of your choice.





Try this papaya-banana smoothie at home and give a healthy start to your day!



















