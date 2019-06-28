Summer Diet Tips: Quench Your Thirst With This Refreshing Muskmelon Mint Cooler

Whether you are indoors or outdoors, it is important to fuel the body with essential antioxidants.

Highlights It is important to keep the body hydrated during summers

Muskmelon and mint are replete with health benefiting properties

You can bring to your rescue a combination of both muskmelon and mint

Summers are here and at their peak. Almost all of us are struggling with the intense heat and looking for ways to cool down our body. From cooling foods to healing drinks, there is no end to seasonal delights out there. The best part about all these delights is that they are prepared using seasonal produce that is light on the stomach. During this time of the year, our body tends to lose lot of nutrients in the form of constant sweating. If we don't keep ourselves hydrated enough, there are high chances of us falling prey to summer illnesses like dehydration and heat stroke.





Whether you are indoors or outdoors, it is important to fuel the body with essential antioxidants. You can do so by bringing in muskmelon mint cooler to your rescue. Muskmelon is replete with health benefiting properties. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Muskmelon is the most nutrient-dense melon: a single serving provides around half your daily vitamin C and A needs."





(Also Read: 5 Side Effects Of Melons That You May Not Have Known)





Muskmelon is replete with health benefiting properties

Combining this melon with mint is a good way to ensure that your body is well hydrated as mint itself has cooling properties. In summers, we are quite susceptible to gut-related issues and mint could possibly help keep indigestion at bay. "Menthol, the active oil in mint, is responsible for the antiseptic and antibacterial properties that make mint a good choice for relieving indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, and soothing an upset stomach," notes the book 'Healing Foods'. Muskmelon may also help in boosting your body's immunity system to a great extent.





You can make the most of both these wonder ingredients by consuming in the form of a summer cooler.





Here's How You Can Make Muskmelon Mint Cooler At Home:

Ingredients Required:





2 cups chopped Muskmelon

2-3 tbsp finely chopped mint leaves

6-7 Ice cubes





Method:





To begin with, take a blender jar and add in the chopped muskmelon in it along with mint leaves.

Blend the two ingredients till a smooth puree-like consistency is attained.

Add ice cubes in the blender jar and run the blender one more time.

Pour the summer drink in tall glasses and serve it to your family and friends.





These two ingredient work together as a charm and are sure to provide the body with vital nutrients. Make this cooler at home and beat the heat.







