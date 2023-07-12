Getting a good night's sleep is essential for our overall health. It helps repair our cells and replenishes our body with energy that is required to function effectively the next day. However, many people are unable to fall asleep at night and find themselves tossing around in bed. This has even resulted in the rise of sleep disorders such as insomnia. Health experts recommend getting at least 7 to 9 hours of good-quality sleep in order to protect yourself from various illnesses. Luckily, there are several foods that one can rely on to enhance the quality of sleep, as they have sleep-promoting properties. The best part is that if you buy these foods from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Here Are 5 Foods That Enhance The Quality Of Sleep:

1. Milk

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, then a glass of warm milk is your best companion. Milk contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which is known to promote sleep. It also relaxes the mind. Once you start having milk before bed, you'll notice how quickly it makes you fall asleep. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and improve the quality of your sleep by sipping milk.

2. Almonds

We all know that almonds help enhance the functioning of the brain. But did you know they could promote sound sleep as well? Just like milk, almonds too contain tryptophan and have a soothing effect on the nerves. You can also have other nuts, such as cashew nuts and walnuts. Just have a handful of them before you go to bed and see the results for yourself.

3. Dark Chocolate

Yes, your beloved chocolate can also help you sleep better. Having a small piece of dark chocolate before bed has been shown to be effective in enhancing the quality of sleep. This is due to the presence of serotonin in it, which has a calming effect on the mind. However, this doesn't mean you have to finish an entire bar. Moderation is key, and a small piece is just enough.

4. Chamomile Tea

Tea is an effective remedy to induce sleep as well. While regular tea is full of caffeine, teas such as chamomile can do wonders for promoting sleep. It is rich in antioxidants and helps soothe the nerves. So, if you find yourself tossing and turning in bed, simply make yourself a cup of chamomile tea, and you'll fall asleep in no time.

5. Pumpkin Seeds

Another thing you must stock up on in your pantry for better quality sleep are pumpkin seeds. They are rich in magnesium, and this mineral has been shown to be effective in promoting sleep. They also contain a significant amount of tryptophan. Just have a handful of pumpkin seeds before you go to bed and see the results for yourself.

So, why wait? Grab these foods now and say goodbye to sleepless nights.





