It was somewhere in the middle of our Lansdowne tour that I had my first tryst with Garhwali Kadhi. I vividly remember, it being lunchtime, for we were famished. A man stepped out of his dhaba convincing us to try his kadhi. ''My kadhi is just like the ones prepared at home, with original ingredients, if you do not like it, you can have your money back," he said brimming with confidence. His 'home-style' kadhi was in fact worth the hype, establishing, once again, the significance of ingredients, and how the right amount and the right quality could prove to be a game-changer. If you have grown up in India, you must know about 'kadhi'- a veg preparation made with besan or gram flour, curd and choice spices. This special is kadhi is made with a special kind of millet called jhingora or barnyard millet. You can find it easily at any major grocery store. This millet is replete with fibre, protein and is excellent for your gut as well. You would find a range of millets in Garhwali-Pahadi cuisine which makes the cuisine so vibrant and unique. Barnyard millet is used to make bread, but it works just about fine in kadhi as well.

Kadhi is a popular veg recipe

How To Make Garhwali Kadhi | Garhwali Kadhi Recipe

For this splendid Garhwali kadhi preparation, jhingore is soaked in water for three-four hours. It is then drained and ground into a paste. This thick, earthy-tasting paste is then combined with yogurt and water. The consistency of the kadhi is on the thicker side, but make sure you do not make it too thick, as it tends to get thicker and richer with time. It is also a good idea to use a more tangy variety of curd for a more enhanced flavour.

Kadhi can be made in a multiples ways

Asafoetida, turmeric, chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder are the mild masalas that are used in the kadhi making it a soul-soothing dish. Cook on low-medium flame. Keep stirring your kadhi for perfect consistency. Serve it hot. If you wish, you can throw in some pakodas in the kadhi too. Serve with hot rice for the best experience.

Here is the detailed recipe of Garhwali kadhi. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.