Chutney is a much-loved side dish in Indian cuisine that instantly enhances flavours. Whether spicy, sweet, or tangy, a good chutney can turn even a simple meal into something special. It is often served in an Indian thali with dal-chawal (lentils and rice), parathas, or a variety of snacks. In many Indian homes, chutneys made from coriander, mint, and tomatoes are prepared regularly. Here, we bring a small twist to the classic by adding a protein boost to tomato chutney. Along with great taste, this protein-rich chutney is also nutritious, making it an ideal pairing for breakfast items like parathas, idlis, vadas, and cheelas.

How To Add Protein To Your Chutney

Turning a basic tomato chutney into a protein-rich version is easy. You only need two additions: peanuts and chana dal (split Bengal gram). Both are excellent sources of protein and help improve the overall nutritional value of the chutney. The recipe is quick and simple. Roast peanuts, chana dal, and tomatoes with cumin seeds, whole coriander seeds, garlic, ginger, and green chillies in a little oil. Once the mixture cools, grind it using a mixer or a mortar and pestle. The chutney tastes good even without tempering, but adding mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, and whole red chillies makes it more flavourful.





Also Read: 7 Side Dishes for Dosa: From Lip Smacking Chutneys to Meen Curry

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How To Make Protein-Rich Tomato Chutney

Ingredients For Protein-Rich Tomato Chutney

4-5 tomatoes, chopped

3-4 green chillies, chopped

2 tbsp chana dal

1/2 cup peanuts

2 whole red chillies

1/2 tsp jeera

1/2 tsp coriander seeds

4-5 curry leaves

1 tbsp garlic, grated

1/2 tsp ginger

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Step-by-Step Tomato Chutney Recipe

Also Read: 9 Chutney Recipes in Hindi You Would Love To Try

Roast the Peanuts and Lentils

Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add cumin and coriander seeds, sauté for two minutes, then add peanuts and lentils and dry roast lightly.

Add the Tomatoes

Add chopped tomatoes and green chillies to the pan and cook briefly. Onions can also be added if desired. Season with salt and red chilli powder and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Grind the Chutney

Let the mixture cool, then grind it to a smooth or slightly coarse paste using a blender or mortar and pestle.

Prepare the Tempering

Heat the remaining oil, add curry leaves, whole red chillies, and crushed garlic. Sauté lightly and pour over the chutney.

Serve It Right

Enjoy this protein-rich tomato chutney with paratha, dal-chawal, or your favourite snacks.





This protein-packed tomato chutney is a simple and tasty way to add nutrition to everyday meals without extra effort.