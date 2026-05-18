We all enjoy sipping on refreshing drinks during summer, especially coolers that instantly beat the heat. Among the many options, watermelon cooler remains a popular choice for its hydrating and naturally sweet taste. It is light, delicious and incredibly easy to make at home. But what if you could make it even more cooling and nourishing? All you need is a simple addition of gond katira. This natural ingredient enhances the drink's cooling properties while adding a unique texture. This easy and refreshing recipe was shared by MasterChef Kriti Dhiman.

What Is Gond Katira?

Gond Katira, also known as Tragacanth gum, is a natural resin obtained from the sap of certain plants. It appears as small, crystal-like pieces that swell into a jelly-like texture when soaked in water. Widely used in Indian households, it is especially popular during summer. Its cooling properties make it a natural remedy for heat-related issues. It is often added to drinks, desserts, and traditional recipes.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Gond Katira During Summer?

Gond Katira is known for its strong cooling effect, making it ideal for beating the summer heat. It helps regulate body temperature and prevent heatstroke. Rich in fibre, it also supports digestion and promotes gut health. Additionally, it can help boost energy levels and keep you hydrated. Its soothing properties may also reduce fatigue and body heat.

How To Make Gond Katira Watermelon Cooler | Watermelon Cooler Recipe

Start by cutting the watermelon into pieces. Deseed them well and transfer to a blender. Add a few mint leaves and blend until you get a fresh, smooth juice. Now, add gond katira to a bowl along with some water. Let it sit for some time. You'll notice it swelling and turning jelly-like. Add a teaspoon of it to your glass of watermelon juice and enjoy.

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How Do You Soak Gond Katira Properly Before Use?

To prepare Gond Katira, soak small crystals in a bowl of water for 6-8 hours or overnight. As it absorbs water, it swells and turns into a soft, jelly-like texture. Make sure to rinse it once before using. Always use it in small quantities, as a little goes a long way.

Who Should Avoid Consuming Gond Katira In Summer?

While Gond Katira is generally safe, people with digestive sensitivities should consume it in moderation. Those on medication or with existing health conditions should consult a doctor first. It may not be suitable for very young children or individuals prone to allergies. Always start with a small amount to see how your body reacts.





Stay cool, hydrated, and give your watermelon cooler a refreshing twist with Gond Katira.