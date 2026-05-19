Food safety officials in Telangana recently conducted an inspection at Lulu Hypermarket, a popular supermarket and grocery shopping destination in Hyderabad, following a complaint. During the inspection, authorities seized or discarded nearly 150 kilograms of food products after identifying multiple hygiene and food safety violations across different sections of the store. The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, shared details of the inspection on X. According to the post, officials examined the in-house kitchen, retail section and butchering area of the hypermarket, where several issues related to hygiene, storage and food handling practices were identified.





In the in-house kitchen, officials observed what they described as "poor hygiene conditions." The inspection team reportedly found leftover food stored inside refrigerators, which was immediately discarded on-site. Authorities also detected the presence of pests and spotted decayed vegetables within the premises. Additionally, near-expiry packaged food items with torn or misleading labels were found during the inspection.





The retail section of the store was also flagged for several violations. Officials discovered insect infestation in food products such as besan flour, atta and dals. The department further identified packaged food items carrying expired FSSAI licences and noted multiple labelling and display-related violations. Some products allegedly lacked mandatory details such as nutritional information, the manufacturer's address and valid FSSAI licence information.

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Concerns were also raised over the butchering section inside the hypermarket. According to the department's post, drains clogged with meat waste and emitting a foul smell were found in the area. Officials said the condition of the section posed a serious public health concern.





Following the inspection, authorities seized or discarded nearly 150 kilograms of food products, including sweets, edible oils, flour and pulses that were found to be infested. Officials also collected samples of several food items due to suspicions of adulteration, excessive use of artificial colours and pest contamination. The collected samples have now been sent for further laboratory analysis.