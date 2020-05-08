Sonam Kapoor Got Three Cakes And Lots Of Baked Goodies For Her Marriage Anniversary (See Pics Inside)

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a lavish ceremony that took place in Mumbai

Highlights Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in the year 2018

Sonam is celebrating her 2nd anniversary in Delhi

Sonam was last seen in the 'Zoya Factor'

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her second anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja on Friday, 8th May. To mark the special occasion, Sonam uploaded an adorable anniversary post for husband reminiscing her four year-long relationship with the entrepreneur. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a lavish ceremony that took place in Mumbai in the year 2018. The wedding was attended by a slew of B'wood A-listers making it the most talked about weddings of the year. Sonam, who is currently in Delhi with her husband and in-laws, has been posting pictures of the arrangements of the intimate celebration at the Ahuja household.





(Also Read:Sonam Kapoor Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies And Refused To Share With Anand Ahuja!)





Earlier today, in her Instagram video, she gave us a glimpse of beautiful balloon decorations that are set up in her courtyard by her family. It happened to be a surprise that Sonam woke up to this morning, "Amazing.. thank you mom, thank you Anand, thank you family for making my anniversary so special."





(Also Read:Sonam Kapoor Dons Chef Cap, Makes Vegan Tomato Soup And Garlic Bread Over The Weekend)











She then went on to share a glimpse of all the baked goodies she has received from her friends. Like from one of her friends she received a bunch of vegan and gluten-free stuff like banana, walnut chocolate chip cake- which was 'a combination of Sonam And Anand Special', as we read on the box. She also got some brownies from the same Delhi-based bakery- Addicted Freshly baked, situated in Panchsheel park.Another stylist friend of Sonam also sent over a fresh mango cake with vanilla frosting and chocolate cake from 'Ave Maria' bakery situated at Siri Fort Road. These are only the few cakes that Sonam shared with us, considering she is such a good baker herself, we are wondering if she would be baking something herself today.





Here's wishing her a very happy anniversary!









