Sonam Kapoor is on a "babymoon" with her husband Anand Ahuja, and her vacay is giving us foodie goals! The mommy-to-be is on a summer vacation in Italy to enjoy the Italian summer and Italian food. The couple showed us snippets from their holiday in Florence, or as Anand Ahuja likes to call it "Firenze" and the two seem to be having a gala time abroad! Sonam Kapoor included her 32.6 million Instagram followers on her babymoon by sharing glimpses of her vacation on her stories. Take a look:

We see Sonam Kapoor sitting in an outdoor restaurant with her husband Anand Ahuja and the couple were all smiles. Sonam is enjoying herself with a chilled glass of orange juice "instead of wine," she tells her fans in her stories. Her husband was spotted sipping on a bottle of water, to which she added "water is the best!"





Later on, Sonam shared glimpses of her Italian meal that looked oh-so-delicious! She seems to be enjoying a scrumptious bowl full of arrabbiata pasta. She was so happy to eat it, that she even shared a selfie with her bowl of pasta! Take a look:

She is smiling ear-to-ear with her pasta! Just looking at how ecstatic she is to eat it has us craving some arrabbiata as well. If you have the same cravings too, then we have the perfect recipe for you!











From giving out advice on what to eat during pregnancy to sharing drool-worthy images of her pregnancy cravings, Sonam Kapoor loves to share her pregnancy journey with her fans! It turns out that Sonam Kapoor loves to eat chocolate cake during her pregnancy, and she even showed us what the decadent slices looked like.











What did you think of Sonam Kapoor's Italian indulgence? Do let us know in the comments section below!