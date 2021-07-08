South Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours and aroma. Every time we think of those crispy dosas, spongy idlis and decadent chicken Chettinad, we can't help but slurp. All these yummy delicacies, with the side of lip-smacking coconut chutney, truly make the cuisine a desirable one. If you want to dive deep into the wonders of South Indian cuisine, then you must try the food made for festivals - trust us, they are the real deal! One such festival favourite is this fried dessert referred to as Paal Poli.





(Also read : South Indian Desserts: How To Make Boorelu - A Traditional Dessert From Andhra Pradesh)





Paal poli is a fried snack (puri), dipped in saffron and cardamom-infused flavoured milk. It is chewy yet melts in your mouth in no time. It is also topped with dry fruits that add a perfect crunch to the delicacy. Sounds delicious, right?

Adding saffron to milk gives it the beautiful Golden colour

And if it sounds complex, then let us tell you, it's actually not! In fact, it is quite easy and can be made at home anytime you want. This means, you don't need to wait for a big occasion to make paal poli and indulge. If you ask us, this super delicious sweet treat works as a perfect dessert for us after any good meal. Let's take a look at the recipe.

(Also read : Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Thengai Poli - The South Indian Cousin Of Puran Poli (See Recipe))

South Indian Recipe: How To Make Paal Poli | Paal Poli Recipe:

This dessert has two parts to it - the fried puri and the milk to soak it in. For the puris, knead the dough as you would do for regular puri - mix maida and sooji, a good amount of sugar, a pinch of salt, a tbsp of ghee, some water and knead. Let it rest for 10 minutes.





While the dough is resting, let us prepare the milk. In a pan, add milk and let it thicken a little. To this, add sugar according to your taste, and strands of kesar (saffron). Let this simmer for 5-10 minutes and add a pinch of cardamom powder. Take it off the heat.





Now, make tiny balls out of the dough and roll small puris and fry them. Once all your puris are done, soak them in the flavoured milk.





For the last touch, grind almonds, cashew and sugar into a coarse powder. Plate your soaked puris and pour the flavoured milk on top, sprinkle dried fruits and voila!





Find the detailed recipe here.





Try it today and end your meal on a sweet note. And, do let us know how you liked it.