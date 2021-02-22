This South Indian Fried Bhindi Is A Classic Snack You Mustn't Miss!

Okra is also known as Bhindi in Hindi

Highlights Okra is a versatile vegetable

The green vegetable is replete with nutrients

Make okra- the South Indian way with this stellar recipe

There is something about vegetables especially the green ones that always makes your kid run in the opposite direction. Let's not blame them alone, you haven't had the best relationship with these veggies growing up either. You may call it 'boring', 'bland' or 'tasteless' but you cannot rule them out of your life, can you? One such vegetable is okra (or lady's finger or bhindi). You are either a fan of okra or you just don't get it. There is nothing in-between. Very few vegetables would elicit such strong and diverse opinions, which is what makes okra so fascinating to us. It is a good thing that the podded vegetable is also so versatile.





(Also Read: Cooking Bhindi? Try Awadhi-Style Bhindi Makai Do Pyaza By Hotel Marriott Courtyard - Watch Recipe Video)





Okra is very versatile





What All Will You Need?





This Southern-style okra is a popular recipe that is a hit even among the most rigid critics. This is because of the gamut of flavours you find in this fairly uncomplicated recipe. You would need a handful of common ingredients like mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, onions, garlic cloves, green chillies, turmeric, red chilli powder and coriander powder. The real game-changing ingredients for us here are the jaggery and tamarind extract that gives this dish an inimitable sweet and sour flavour. The grated coconut is used in the recipe, so you can either use freshly grated coconut or purchase the desiccated coconut that you get in the market. In terms of flavour, it may remind you of many South Indian preparations, but it is also very original and unique in its own way.

Tamarind Chutney gives this recipe a tangy twist





How To Make South Indian Fried Bhindi | South Indian Fried Bhindi Recipe





Making this fries is quite a cakewalk, in fact, it is one of the easiest recipes you can try your hands at if you count yourself as a novice in the kitchen. Drizzle some oil in the pan, fry the okra, season it with salt, and keep it aside. Heat oil in another pan, add mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds allow it to crackle. Next, add the onions, garlic and green chillies, sautee until lightly cooked. Add fried okra to the pan. Season it with salt, turmeric and red chilli powder and coriander powder. At this point, you can sprinkle little water to create steam, cook for 7-8 minutes. Add tamarind and jaggery. Cook okra in low heat. Serve hot with a garnish of coriander leaves and grated coconut.





Sounds like a cakewalk, doesn't it? Here is the full step-by-step recipe of southern-style okra that you can try making at home.







