As soon as it is evening, our minds automatically start thinking of what to make for dinner. But, although there are many options and recipes to try, the same kind of dal, roti and sabzi can get boring for our palate. And that's when we look for something quick, delicious and fun to make! So, if you are in search of such recipes, then you surely should try the delicious soya stir fry! As the name suggests, Soya stir fry is a mix of different spices, herbs, and sauces that are combined with soy chunks to create this aromatic recipe.





Cooked with onions, tomatoes and loads of masalas, this stir fry will surely become your go-to recipe in no time. You can easily make this recipe at your home with everyday ingredients and serve it with roti or steamed rice. The best part about this recipe is that it is protein-packed which gives you a good amount of nutrition, and it can be cooked in just 30 minutes! So, without waiting any further, let us check out the recipe of soya stir fry.

How To Make Soya Stir Fry | Soya Stir Fry Recipe

To make this recipe, first, take your soya chunks and bring them to a boil. After boiling, drain and squeeze the water out of the chunks. Next, heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard seeds, then add onions. Keep frying till the onion turns transparent. Next, add the dry masalas.

You can either mix them with some water and then add them to the hot pan or dry and mix well while in the pan. Add water and cover with a lid and simmer for 4-5 minutes, occasionally stirring to ensure the soya chunks are coated well, and all the juices are absorbed. Once done, garnish it with coriander leaves.





For the full recipe of soya stir fry, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!