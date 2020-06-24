Looking For A Healthy Breakfast Recipe? You Must Try This Mixed Sprouts Stir Fry

It literally takes less than 15 minutes to put this dish together

Discussion about healthy foods can never be complete without giving a shout-out to the sprouted seeds and legumes. Sprouting is defined as the process of germination, wherein the seeds and legumes are soaked in water till they sprout. Power-packed with health benefiting properties, they add nutrients, texture and flavour to your regular meal. From preparing delectable chaat to using as a garnishing ingredient- sprouted seeds and legumes have varied culinary usages. Alongside, they are also known to have several health benefits when included in your daily diet.





Here're Some Health Benefits Of Including Sprouts In Your Diet:

Sprouts are touted to be one of the healthiest additions to a weight loss diet. The high fibre and minimum calorie content of sprouts helps to keep a person full for a longer time.

Sprouts are high in vitamins and antioxidants, which may help to strengthen a person's stamina and immune health.

Sprouts are packed with high amount of living enzymes which are known to promote better digestion and metabolism.

The omega-3 fatty acids in sprouts are dubbed to be helpful in boosting good cholesterol and promoting heart health.

Sprouts are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, protein and other essential nutrients

Keeping these in mind, we bring you a healthy and tasty sprout-based breakfast recipe that can help you give a healthy start to the day. It is called mixed sprouts stir fry. Although we used mixed sprouts (moong, chickpea, lobia, kala chana) for this recipe, you can customise it with any kind of sprout you want. This recipe also adds the goodness of various vegetable to your breakfast meal.





Here's The Recipe Of Mixed Sprouts Stir Fry:

Ingredients:

Mixed sprouts- 2 cups





Onion- 1 (finely chopped)





Tomato- 1 (de-seeded and chopped)





Green chilli- 2 (chopped)





Veggies (carrot, beans, capsicum)- 1 cup (small cubes)





Oil- 2 teaspoons





Cumin- 1 teaspoon





Hing- half teaspoon





Whole red chilli- 1





Black pepper powder- half teaspoon





Salt- as per taste





Lemon juice- as per taste





Coriander leaves- for garnishing





Method:

Steam the mixed sprouts and keep aside.





Heat oil in a kadhai and add cumin, hing and red chilli. Saute till the cumin seeds crackle.





Add onion and green chilli and fry till the onions are translucent in colour.





Now, add tomatoes, vegetables and some salt and fry on a high flame for a minute or two.





Lower the flame and add sprouts, salt, black pepper powder and lemon juice. Mix everything together.





Switch of the flame and garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves.





Serve hot.





It literally takes less than 15 minutes to put this dish together. So, instead of resorting to fast foods, prepare it any time of the day and satiate your hunger pangs in a jiffy. Enjoy your meal!



















