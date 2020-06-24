SEARCH
Looking For A Healthy Breakfast Recipe? You Must Try This Mixed Sprouts Stir Fry

Sprouts are touted to be one of the healthiest additions to a weight loss diet. The high fibre and minimum calorie content of sprouts helps to keep a person full for a longer time.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: June 24, 2020 15:09 IST

It literally takes less than 15 minutes to put this dish together

  • Eating sprouts may help to strengthen immune health
  • Sprouts are packed with high amount of living enzymes
  • Although we used mixed sprouts, this recipe can be customised as per wish

Discussion about healthy foods can never be complete without giving a shout-out to the sprouted seeds and legumes. Sprouting is defined as the process of germination, wherein the seeds and legumes are soaked in water till they sprout. Power-packed with health benefiting properties, they add nutrients, texture and flavour to your regular meal. From preparing delectable chaat to using as a garnishing ingredient- sprouted seeds and legumes have varied culinary usages. Alongside, they are also known to have several health benefits when included in your daily diet.

Here're Some Health Benefits Of Including Sprouts In Your Diet:

  • Sprouts are high in vitamins and antioxidants, which may help to strengthen a person's stamina and immune health.
  • Sprouts are packed with high amount of living enzymes which are known to promote better digestion and metabolism.
  • The omega-3 fatty acids in sprouts are dubbed to be helpful in boosting good cholesterol and promoting heart health.

Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why Sprouted Moong Is 'The Food For The Wise'

8n1cqfjoSprouts are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, protein and other essential nutrients 

Keeping these in mind, we bring you a healthy and tasty sprout-based breakfast recipe that can help you give a healthy start to the day. It is called mixed sprouts stir fry. Although we used mixed sprouts (moong, chickpea, lobia, kala chana) for this recipe, you can customise it with any kind of sprout you want. This recipe also adds the goodness of various vegetable to your breakfast meal.

Here's The Recipe Of Mixed Sprouts Stir Fry:

Ingredients:

Mixed sprouts- 2 cups

Onion- 1 (finely chopped)

Tomato- 1 (de-seeded and chopped)

Green chilli- 2 (chopped)

Veggies (carrot, beans, capsicum)- 1 cup (small cubes)

Oil- 2 teaspoons

Cumin- 1 teaspoon

Hing- half teaspoon

Whole red chilli- 1

Black pepper powder- half teaspoon

Salt- as per taste

Lemon juice- as per taste

Coriander leaves- for garnishing

Method:

Steam the mixed sprouts and keep aside.

Heat oil in a kadhai and add cumin, hing and red chilli. Saute till the cumin seeds crackle.

Add onion and green chilli and fry till the onions are translucent in colour.

Now, add tomatoes, vegetables and some salt and fry on a high flame for a minute or two.

Lower the flame and add sprouts, salt, black pepper powder and lemon juice. Mix everything together.

Switch of the flame and garnish with some freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Serve hot.

It literally takes less than 15 minutes to put this dish together. So, instead of resorting to fast foods, prepare it any time of the day and satiate your hunger pangs in a jiffy. Enjoy your meal!

