"Where there is a will, there is a way" - we have heard this proverb so many times! But to see it come true is what inspires us to work towards a better future. The world throws us many obstacles, but it is how we overcome them what matters. Recently, we came across a video that not only surprised us but also inspired us to work harder. And now, the video has gone viral and garnered millions of views on the internet.





The heartwarming video is about a married couple running a pani puri stall together. However, there is something unique about the couple - they are specially-abled! The deaf and mute couple have a pani puri stall in Nasik, Maharashtra. Even though they can't speak or hear, it doesn't stop them from communicating with their customers. Take a look:







From the simple use of hand gestures and expressions, the couple tries to understand how customers would like their pani puri - spicy, sweet or mellow. It is wonderful to see how smoothly they run their stall, making pani puris and serving customers.





The video has over 3.7 million views and 414k likes. The video was shared by Instagram-based food blogger @streetfoodrecipe. The blogger added in the caption of the video how everything they served is homemade, even the puris. The blogger was also impressed by the cleanliness of the stall.





People on the internet were extremely moved by the passion of the specially-abled pani puri sellers. Here is what they commented about the video:





"God bless them"





"So sweet and inspiring"





"Amazing couple"





"Everyone should visit here and boost their morale! Truly Inspiring..."





"More power to them"





What do you think of the couple? Would you want to pay them a visit and order from their stall? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!